Nokia T21 Android tablet launched in India

HMD Global on Tuesday (January 17) launched new mid-range T21 series Android tablet in India.

It features a 10.36-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) LCD panel 5:3 aspect ratio, supports peak brightness up to 400 nits, and is protected by a toughened glass cover. Also, it comes with IP52 dust-and-water splash-resistant rating.

It also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, two microphones, stereo speakers, a nano-SIM slot, but the cellular connectivity is limited to 4G LTE.



Nokia T21 series. Credit: HMD Global



The new Nokia T21 houses a 12nm class 1.82 GHz UNISOC T612 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage (expandable memory up to 512GB), Android 12 OS, an 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash on the back, an 8MP camera on the front, and an 8,200mAh battery with 18W charger.

Nokia T21 comes in charcoal grey colour and will be available in two variants-- LTE and Wi-Fi only-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively on the Nokia e-store. It is coming to authorised retail stores on January 22.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.