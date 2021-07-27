Nokia XR20, C30, 6310 series phones unveiled

HMD Global Oyj on Tuesday (July 27) unveiled the new line of smartphones Nokia XR20, C30, and more.

The new Nokia XR20 is touted to be the most durable mobile in the industry. It boasts an IP68 rated sleek casing and is MIL-STD-810H military standard certified, meaning the device can survive varying degrees of temperatures. It can sustain accidental fall up 1.5m (around five feet) drop and also work even after submerged underwater up to depths of five feet for close to 30 minutes.

On top, it features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) display and supports wet hands and glove touch inputs, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, which is said to be the highest-rated screen protector for an Android phone. The display also supports peak brightness up to 500 nits.



The new Nokia XR20 series. Credit: HMD Global



Furthermore, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and two dedicated physical buttons to trigger Google Assistant, and the second, which is placed on top, users can assign custom functions or shortcuts to a frequently used app. Also, it has hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card)

Inside, it comes 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor) with Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11 (three years major OS support), 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 512GB), and 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging.

Nokia XR20 features dual-camera module--48MP( ƒ/1.79, ZEISS Optics) + 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, OZO Audio support. On the front, it houses 8MP(f/2.0) snapper. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- with prices starting at €499 (approx. Rs 43,775).

On the other hand, Nokia C30 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ (1600 × 720p) LCD screen with a V-notch design. It features rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots--nano-SIM 1+ nano SIM 2 + microSD.



Nokia C30 launched. Credit: HMD Global



Inside, it comes with an octa-core processor backed by 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB/64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 11 Go Edition, dual-camera module --13MP main + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back, a 5MP front-facing camera and a 6000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Its price starts at €99 (around Rs 8,685)

Nokia 6310 features 2.4-inch QVGA (320 x 240p) display, Series 30+ OS, Unisoc 6531F processor, 8MB RAM, 16MB storage (expandable up to 32GB), 0.3MP VGA camera with LED flash on the back, dual SIM slots, 2G support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, AGPS, micro USB, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio (supports both wired/wireless), a 1,150mAh removable battery. It promises to offer up to 19.45 hours of talk time and standby time up to 21.7 days. Its price starts at €40 (roughly Rs 3,509).



Nokia 6310 series. Credit: HMD Global



The company also unveiled the new Nokia Clarity Earbuds Pro. It comes with a good build quality and promises to offer long battery life. It features dual-mic environment noise cancellation (ENC), Qualcomm cVc, Echo Cancelling, and Noise Suppression Technology that captures and eliminates background noise for superb call and music clarity. This new product will be made available at a later date and the price will be revealed soon.

