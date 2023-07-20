Nothing introduces monochrome icon pack for Phone(2)

Nothing Phone(2) comes with an intriguing user-interface and widgets that are unique compared to other phones with secondary skin over Android OS.

With just a day left before the availability of Phone(2) go live on Flipkart, the company has launched a new app-- monochrome Icon pack on Google Play store.

Nothing wants to offer a full-fledged monochrome colour scheme option for users. Device owners will be able to experience matching app icons and Nothing widgets.

"Users can now complete the look of their Phone (2) with the Nothing Icon Pack for Nothing OS. The minimal, monochrome look has been designed to make interactions with a phone less distracting and more intentional," says the company.



And, Phone (1) users will also be available to download the Icon Pack with the Nothing OS 2.0 software, which is slated to be rolled out in late August.

Also, the company also published Phone(2)'s sustainability report, which highlights how eco-friendly the device is.

For the uninitiated, Phone(2)'s metallic mid-frame is said to made of 100 per cent recycled aluminium, even the copper foil used for the motherboard is 100 per cent recycled and the tin used in nine circuit boards in the device is also 100 per cent recycled.



Even the steel parts used in the Phone(2) are 90 per cent recycled and the 80 per cent of plastic parts used in the device is said to be sustainably sourced.

In a related development, Nothing Phone(2) has garnered an overwhelming response on the company's official partner e-commerce portal Flipkart. It received more than one crore 'notify me' requests from customers in India.

The company is offering the new Phone(2) in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage— Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999 on Flipkart. It will be available in white and dark grey colour options.

