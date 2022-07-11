London-based Nothing Inc is all geared up to unveil the company's first-ever handset Phone(1) on July 12.

In India, the event will be streamed live online at 8:30 pm IST. For the last few weeks, the company has been on a marketing blitz on social media platforms to build curiosity among tech enthusiasts around the world.

It had done the same for its first product Ear(1) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) and the latter did garner good reviews from both media and consumers. It continues to be one of the best affordable TWS earphones with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) features in the market.

Now, Nothing is bringing Phone(1) and is touted to be a mid-range, not a premium phone as previously thought.

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

The company has already given a sneak peek on the Phone(1). It has a see-through case on the back and the frame around the edges is said to be made of sturdy recycled alumnium.

The display panel sits flush with flat edges and curvaceous corners. Based on the teaser, the dual-camera module doesn't protrude a lot compared to other phones in the market.

Another interesting thing about the see-through case is that the company has incorporated multiple LED lights in different corners of the back.



Nothing Phone(1)'s back panel with LED light notification feature in action. Credit: Nothing



They will be used to notify users of the calls and messages. The Phone(1) will run Android 12-based OS and come with a creative Glyph interface. It offers personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.



Nothing Phone(1) user interface. Credit: Nothing



Also, Nothing has revealed that the Phone(1) will have a dual-camera module with the main 50MP camera featuring Sony IMX766 sensor (1/1.56-inch size) with f/1.88 aperture. It also supports dual OIS and EIS stabilisation, meaning both the stills and videos will be stable even with shaky hands.

And, the camera will support a 114-degree field of view to capture wide-angle shots of a landscape.

There will also be coming with intelligent features such as Night Mode and Scene Detection. With these smart features, the phone's camera will be able to automatically identify what the users are capturing, and suggest the best settings for the shot. Be it pets, portraits, landscapes, or panorama, Phone(1) will ensure the best photo is captured, the company says in its blog.



Phone(1) camera sample. Credit: Nothing



It has shared several sample shots taken with Nothing Phone(1) on its website. They look good. But, we can only be sure when we get our hands on the review unit.



Phone(1) camera sample. Credit: Nothing



The device is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor and the 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display will support up to 120Hz refresh rate and also feature an in-screen fingerprint sensor at the base and a 16MP sensor at the top for selfies and video chatting.

It is widely reported that the company will not offer a battery charger with the retail box. The device will support up to 45W wired fast charging and also wireless charging too.

Word on the street is that the Nothing Phone(1) would be offered in two variants--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- with prices ranging between Rs 33,000 and Rs 40,000. And, it would come in two colours-- white and black.

Carl Pei-owned company has confirmed that the Phone(1) will be available in India in the first phase of the global launch and the units are already being assembled locally at a partner facility in Tamil Nadu.

In India, Flipkart is the official e-commerce partner for Nothing Phone(1) sale. As part of the launch programme, the former has announced to offer Rs 2,000 instant discount to prospective buyers with HDFC cards for a limited time.

Must read | Flipkart to offer discount on Nothing Phone(1) in India

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.