Nothing phone(1) launching on this date

In 2020, former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei launched his own consumer electronics company Nothing Inc. And, soon launched an affordable feature-rich earphones ear(1). It received rave reviews around the world and made a good business.

Now, the company is ready with the company's first-ever handset Phone(1), and has confirmed to launch next month. It will be a global online event and will be streamed at 8:30 pm IST on July 12.

Nothing Phone (1): Here's what we know so far

Over the last few months, the company in a bid to build curiosity among the fans has been teasing key features of the upcoming phone(1).

The new Nothing handset is said to feature slim uniform bezels around the display, unlike most of the rival brands, which come with a thick chin at the base. Like the see-through design language of the ear(1), the Phone(1) will have a transparent panel on the back and users will be able to see the components inside.

Also, It is said to feature a sturdy recycled aluminium frame around the edges to offer stability to the phone's structure.

The company has revealed that the device will run on Android 12-based software and will be powered by one of the latest Qualcomm chipset. Phone(1) will also support wireless charging too.

Now, going by the latest launch day teaser, which seems to be a close-up shot of the vibrant and colour-rich Brazilian Macaw, we expect the device to have a high-resolution AMOLED-based display and possibly a good camera.

As far as the price is concerned, it is expected to cost around €500 (approx. Rs 41,672). It is expected to be will compete with Samsung Galaxy FE, Galaxy A, and OnePlus R series, among other upper mid-range phones.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.