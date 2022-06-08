Nothing phone(1) launching on this date

Nothing phone(1) launching on this date

Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to come with Android 12 OS and Qualcomm chipset

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 08 2022, 17:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 17:07 ist

In 2020, former OnePlus CEO Carl Pei launched his own consumer electronics company Nothing Inc. And, soon launched an affordable feature-rich earphones ear(1). It received rave reviews around the world and made a good business.

Now, the company is ready with the company's first-ever handset Phone(1), and has confirmed to launch next month. It will be a global online event and will be streamed at 8:30 pm IST on July 12.

Nothing Phone (1): Here's what we know so far
Over the last few months, the company in a bid to build curiosity among the fans has been teasing key features of the upcoming phone(1).

The new Nothing handset is said to feature slim uniform bezels around the display, unlike most of the rival brands, which come with a thick chin at the base. Like the see-through design language of the ear(1), the Phone(1) will have a transparent panel on the back and users will be able to see the components inside.

Also, It is said to feature a sturdy recycled aluminium frame around the edges to offer stability to the phone's structure.

The company has revealed that the device will run on Android 12-based software and will be powered by one of the latest Qualcomm chipset. Phone(1) will also support wireless charging too.

Now, going by the latest launch day teaser, which seems to be a close-up shot of the vibrant and colour-rich  Brazilian Macaw, we expect the device to have a high-resolution AMOLED-based display and possibly a good camera.

As far as the price is concerned, it is expected to cost around €500 (approx. Rs 41,672). It is expected to be will compete with Samsung Galaxy FE, Galaxy A, and OnePlus R series, among other upper mid-range phones.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Nothing
Nothing phone
Carl Pei

What's Brewing

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

Eating Lucknow: Tunday Kebabi done right

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

In Pics | Must know facts about cricketer Mithali Raj

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

75-km road in 105 hrs: How NHAI created Guinness Record

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

India vs South Africa: Young talent to watch out for

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

Summer revels at Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

In a first, cancer vanishes in every patient in trial

 