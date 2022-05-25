Nothing phone(1) may launch in July

After launching ear(1) TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds, Nothing Inc is all geared up to bring the company's first-ever smartphone.

Though the company has been active on social media platforms particularly since February, building up curiosity around Nothing phone(1).

It even released Nothing Launcher (beta) to all devices with Android 11 or newer OS versions, so users can have first-hand experience of how Nothing phone(1) user interface will be. It also confirmed that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset, but there has been no official word on the launch date.

Now, a German blog Allround-PC citing European smartphone retail dealer has claimed that the much-awaited Nothing phone(1) is expected to make its debut on July 21.

Also, the anonymous source said the new Android phone will be priced at around €500 (approx. Rs 41,369.38), hinting it might be a mid-range handset, not a premium.

However, we can't rule out the fact that Nothing founder, Carl Pei may offer the premium phone at a lower price. It should be noted that Pei was part of the OnePlus team for a long time and it started off with OnePlus One, a flagship phone killer.

Nothing's first product ear(1) was priced economically priced Rs 5,999 in India. It was one of the most affordable earphones with Active Noise Cancellation.

So, will Nothing phone(1) similarly be priced low? We may have to wait for a few weeks to know for sure, as the Carl Pei-owned company is certain to make noise soon on social media platforms before the launch.

