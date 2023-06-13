Nothing Phone(2) all set to launch in July

After weeks of speculations and teasers, Nothing Inc on Tuesday (June 13) revealed that the company is ready to launch the new generation Phone(2)next month.
The Phone(2) will be revealed in an online-only event on July 11 at 8:30 pm IST. The programme will be streamed live on its official company website.
Nothing Phone(2): What we know so far
Going by the latest teaser, the company is not tinkering much with the design language of the Phone(2). It will retain most of the aspects of the first-generation model. It will have a see-through back cover and will be laced with LED lights around the camera module, wireless charging coil, and other parts of the panel. With the Glyph interface, it will deliver personalised light notifications in sync with different ring tones and notification options.
As far as the internal hardware is concerned, it is confirmed to come with Qualcomm's reliable flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and is expected to come with improved camera and battery capacity.
Add to that, the upcoming Phone(2) comes with components made of recycled materials. Even the mid-rail around the phone is said to be made of repurposed aluminium.
Read more | Nothing Phone(2) scores good on sustainability progress
And, like the Phone(1), the successor too will be locally assembled in India.
