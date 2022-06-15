Nothing teases Phone(1)'s see-through design

With less than a month left before the official launch, Carl Pei-owned Nothing teased the company's first-ever mobile Phone(1).

Like the successful ear(1) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds, the upcoming Nothing Phone(1) comes with see-through design language. The shell on the back has a transparent case cover and users can see a wireless charging coil, screws, and a snow-white hued patch covering the circuit boards and the battery.

While some have liked the see-through design, others are calling it the tear-down version of the iPhone 12. Both have a big vertically aligned dual-camera module and wireless charging coil.

Also, the previous teaser showed the phone featuring a flat metallic rail around the corners with a silver finish. The company has confirmed that the mid-frame is made of sturdy aluminium.



Nothing Phone(1) teaser. Credit: Nothing



Nothing Phone(1): What we know so far

Besides the see-through design language and metallic frame, the upcoming first-generation Nothing Phone will come with Android 12-based software and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

On the front, it is said to sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Also, it will support 45W wired fast charging and also wireless charging as well.

Recently, Manu Sharma, vice president and general manager (India), Nothing, confirmed that every Phone(1) sold in the country will be assembled in a local factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

This way, Nothing Phone (1) will be on par with international markets, as they don't have to additional customs duty for importing and pass on the benefits to the customers.

Nothing Phone(1) is scheduled to make its global debut on July 12 at 8:30 pm IST.

Carl Pei, former OnePlus co-founder is really good at how to build curiosity among fans and so far, has managed to get global attention ahead of the launch. It remains to be seen if Nothing Phone(1) lives up to the hype.

Nothing's new behind the scene video:

