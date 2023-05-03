Nothing teases premium Phone(2) launching soon

Though Nothing Inc is just a year old in the industry, it has gained a lot of attention around the world with just four products. The credit goes to the founder Carl Pei, who also co-founded OnePlus (he is more associated with the brand), has a great knack for building hype and curiosity among consumers about the company's products.

It started with a unique see-through design language-based Ear(1) series buds and later the first-generation Nothing Phone (launched in July 2022), it further helped the company improve its footprint around the world.

Now, the company is all set to showcase the brand new Nothing Phone(2) this 'British Summer', which by way starts this month. It has even teased a part of the new phone. It looks like the device will continue to have the design elements of the white see-through back panel with white LED strips, but may come with more colour.

In the teaser, the LED is flashing red. We are not sure if it will be able to support more colour lights, which people definitely love to see in the new phone.

As far as other features are concerned, Phone (2) will come with a Qualcomm chipset. Add to that, in March 2023, a Qualcomm executive accidentally tweeted that Phone(2) will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon. It is a very reliable chipset, which was used on most premium phones launched in the second half of 2022.

Read more | Key features of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

For other details, we don't have to wait long, as Pei's team will definitely roll out more teasers in the coming days.

In a related development, Nothing will offer Android 14 beta once Google rolls out the public version of the Android 14 preview OS soon.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.