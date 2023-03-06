Nothing to launch new Ear(2) TWS earbuds this month

Nothing on Monday (March 6) announced that the company will launch its product of 2023 later this month.

Nothing is hosting a product launch to showcase the new second-generation Ear TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earbuds at 15:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) on March 22.

The first generation Nothign Ear received rave reviews not just from critics but also from customers around the world. The successor is expected to be even better.

The newly opened webpage for Nothing Ear(2) says it will be able to deliver better sound and clarity than the predecessor.

In a related development, Nothing's founder Car Pei earlier this month during the Mobile World Congress announced the company has plans to bring the 2nd Gen Phone series with Qualcomm chipset later this year.

Though the chipset series was kept under wraps, Qualcomm executive accidentally tweeted that the new Nothing Phone(2) would come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 series silicon.

But, it is expected to be launched only in the second half of 2023.

