Nothing to launch new Ear(2) TWS earbuds this month

Nothing to launch new Ear(2) TWS earbuds this month

Nothing Ear(2) is expected to deliver better sound and clarity in terms hearing experience over the predecessor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2023, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 18:54 ist
Nothing Ear(2) teaser. Credit: Nothing Inc

Nothing on Monday (March 6) announced that the company will launch its product of 2023 later this month.

Nothing is hosting a product launch to showcase the new second-generation Ear TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earbuds at 15:00 pm (8:30 pm IST) on March 22. 

The first generation Nothign Ear received rave reviews not just from critics but also from customers around the world. The successor is expected to be even better.

The newly opened webpage for Nothing Ear(2) says it will be able to deliver better sound and clarity than the predecessor.

In a related development, Nothing's founder Car Pei earlier this month during the Mobile World Congress announced the company has plans to bring the 2nd Gen Phone series with Qualcomm chipset later this year.

Though the chipset series was kept under wraps, Qualcomm executive accidentally tweeted that the new Nothing Phone(2) would come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 series silicon.

But, it is expected to be launched only in the second half of 2023.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Nothing
Earphones

What's Brewing

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Birthday Special: Janhvi Kapoor's unseen childhood pics

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

Machine magic or art menace? Japan's first AI manga

 