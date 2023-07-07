Nothing to set up 'Drops' store in Bengaluru next week

Nothing to set up 'Drops' pop-up store in Bengaluru next week

At Nothing Drops store, customers can buy Phone(2), new Ear(2) black edition and other merchandises too

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 07 2023, 19:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2023, 19:54 ist
Nothing Drops store. Credit: Nothing

With less than a week left before the global launch of the much-anticipated Phone(2), Nothing Inc has announced to host pop-up stores at major cities across the world.

The company will be bringing Nothing 'Drops' pop-up stores in London (July 13), New York City (July 13), Dubai (July 15), Tokyo (July 15) and Malaysia (July 15), Berlin (July 15), Dublin (July 15) and Rotterdam (July 20).

In India, the company will have just one pop-up store set up in Bengaluru at Lulu Mall, Gopalapura, Binnipete at 7:00 pm IST on July 14.

At Nothing's pop-up store, customers can buy Phone(2) right off the shelf. Also, the company will be offering the new Ear(2) black edition too (Rs 9,999) along with limited exclusive perks and the opportunity to meet the Nothing team. However, the units will be in limited numbers and will be sold on a first-come and first-served basis.

Also read | Nothing unveils new TWS Ear(2) black edition

Nothing Phone(2) is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will retain the see-through design language. It will get an upgrade in terms of camera and battery capacity.

Also,Phone (2) is made with eco-friendly materials. Several metal and plastic-based components used in the new product are said to be recycled.

And, all the Phone(2) is being assembled locally by Nothing's supply partner in a factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

Must read | Nothing Phone(2): Key features expected to come in the new device

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Nothing phone
Nothing Inc
Nothing
Bengaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

'Project-K', first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef announce divorce

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Tomatoes costlier than petrol as prices skyrocket

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Study reveals age of onset of 7 diseases

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

Haryana allows restaurants to stay open 24×7

 