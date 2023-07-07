Nothing to set up 'Drops' pop-up store in Bengaluru next week

With less than a week left before the global launch of the much-anticipated Phone(2), Nothing Inc has announced to host pop-up stores at major cities across the world.

The company will be bringing Nothing 'Drops' pop-up stores in London (July 13), New York City (July 13), Dubai (July 15), Tokyo (July 15) and Malaysia (July 15), Berlin (July 15), Dublin (July 15) and Rotterdam (July 20).

In India, the company will have just one pop-up store set up in Bengaluru at Lulu Mall, Gopalapura, Binnipete at 7:00 pm IST on July 14.

At Nothing's pop-up store, customers can buy Phone(2) right off the shelf. Also, the company will be offering the new Ear(2) black edition too (Rs 9,999) along with limited exclusive perks and the opportunity to meet the Nothing team. However, the units will be in limited numbers and will be sold on a first-come and first-served basis.

Nothing Phone(2) is confirmed to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will retain the see-through design language. It will get an upgrade in terms of camera and battery capacity.

Also,Phone (2) is made with eco-friendly materials. Several metal and plastic-based components used in the new product are said to be recycled.

And, all the Phone(2) is being assembled locally by Nothing's supply partner in a factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

