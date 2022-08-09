Now, leave WhatsApp groups discreetly, choose who can see you online

After months of testing, WhatsApp is bringing three new privacy features to the messenger app.

First up, is the option to leave the group discreetly without being notified to the other members. However, the admin of the group will get the notification of the user leaving the group.

WhatsApp will also offer the option to hide the online status. With this, users get the ability to select who can and can’t see when he/she's online.

Both the aforementioned features are slated to be introduced with an update later this month.

WhatsApp also revealed that it is bringing a 'screenshot blocking' option for View Once feature. The latter has become popular among users, as it is a way to share photos or media that don’t need to have a permanent digital record. Once activated, users can send sensitive multimedia content or text message and the receiver will not be able to download nor take screenshots.

"We'll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Founder, and CEO, Meta.

The company will also be starting promotional campaigns to create awareness about the upcoming three new privacy features.



New privacy features coming to WhatsApp later this month. Credit: WhatsApp India



Also, WhatsApp Tuesday (August 9) released an update to the messenger app bringing a new option to extend the time limit of message deletion.

Previously, users used four options-- 24 hours, seven days, 90 days, and off. Now, WhatsApp has added another option with two days (48 hours).

In a related development, the Meta-owned company is testing a new fool-proof feature 'Login Approval' that would curb the hacking of WhatsApp accounts.

With this, WhatsApp will notify the original user that their account is being set up on another phone and if it is them, they should tap 'Allow' and type the six-digit password. Or if it is someone illegally planning to take over the account, the user can press the option--'Do Not Allow' and thwart the hacking.

Read more | WhatsApp to bring new fool-proof security feature 'Login Approval' to thwart hacking

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.