Nvidia unveils GeForce 30 Series GPUs 

Nvidia on Tuesday unveiled the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics processing units that will soon be available to its global network of GeForce partners. This was unveiled at the Computex 2021 in Taipei, Taiwan.

The RTX 3080 Ti will be available worldwide June 3 starting at $1,199 in the USA, with the RTX 3070 Ti available next week starting at $599.

The new RTX 3080 Ti is based on Nvidia’s Ampere architecture and has features like ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS performance-boosting AI, reflex latency-reduction, broadcast streaming features and additional memory. These features come good for creative applications.

“With RTX such a huge success, gamers and creators will be thrilled with performance and features the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti offers,” said Jeff Fisher, Senior Vice-President, GeForce Business Unit, Nvidia.

“As the new flagship to the RTX family, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is the ultimate upgrade for GPU enthusiasts of any generation,” he added.

The new Ti GPU increases performance with more CUDA Cores and GDDR6X memory. All in all, the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti delivers a 1.5x performance improvement over the previous generation GeForce RTX 2070 Super and a 2x improvement over the GeForce GTX 1070 Ti.

Also, GeForce 30 Series-based laptops were also announced. They were the Alienware's x15 ultra-thin GeForce RTX 3080 laptop with a 2560x1440 G-Sync display sub-16mm, 15-inch laptop and Acer's 16" Predator Triton 500 SE with a GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU.

For creators, it is the 14-inch HP Envy with a 15-inch display that can be equipped with up to GeForce RTX 3060 laptop graphics.

The new Acer ConceptD series offering a variety of traditional clamshell options, and an Ezel sketch board design, to give creators more flexibility. The ConceptD line ranges from the ConceptD 3 with either a GeForce RTX 3050 or 3050 Ti Laptop GPU, up to the ConceptD 7 and 7 Pro with GeForce RTX 3080 laptop GPU and Nvidia RTX A5000 laptop GPU configurations.

MSI’s Creator Z16, Creator 17, WS66 and WS76 are joining the Studio program, featuring the Creator Z16, a premium laptop powered by a GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.