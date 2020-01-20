On top of the gadget scene this year

In 2019, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha, Google Pixel 4 with Soli Radar motion sensor, new Apple iMac Pro, Bose Frames, Ember travel mug, Ikea Symfonisk lamp, and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices offer entertainment, improve lifestyle standards and productivity of the consumers.

This year too, consumer electronics majors are slated to bring innovative products to the market. DH lists some of the exciting gadgets to look forward to.

Razer Tomahawk

Razer’s Tomahawk is tailor-made desktops for gamers, they prefer PCs with a minimalistic form factor, that does not occupy much space and packs processing power. It is designed around Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC) architecture and all the mission-critical components are housed within a 10 litres chassis Small Form Factor (SFF) build and this will allow the user to enjoy desktop-level performance anywhere, making it ideal for bringing to LAN parties and tournaments. Users can configure up to 750W power supply, a 45W Intel Core i9-9980HK mobile CPU, 64GB of DDR4 RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU. It likely priced around $2,000 and is slated to hit stores around June 2020.

LG ThinQ Washer with AI

The new LG ThinQ front-load washing machine features an Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive (AI DD) motor. With intelligent sensors, it can identify fabric types, detect volume and weight of each unique laundry load based on information against more than 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to program the optimal wash cycle setting, exact amoung of liquid detergents for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 15%.

Also, the company’s AI-powered Proactive Customer Care service can offer a recommendation to the owner such as how much detergent has to be put, tips on improving product performance, longevity and also notify when the washing machine needs a service. It will be released initially in the US before the end of June 2020. Price is expected to be announced during the local launch.

Olive Smart Ear

The Olive Smart Ear is an affordable hearing amplifier that helps the user better hear the sounds such as conversations with friends and the Television in the living room.

To avoid the stigma around the generic hearing aid, company engineers have made it look similar to cool wireless earbuds. It is one of the very few Innovation Awardees at the CES 2020.

It is available in white or black colours for $299 for a single earbud with a portable charging case at the company’s Olive Union e-Store and selects global e-commerce websites.

MamaRoo sleep bassinet

Developed by 4mom, the innovative smart bassinet comes with built-in speakers to play a range of lullaby sounds, and can also mimic natural bounce and sway motions of parents without any adult supervision nearby.

Parents can also set a timer, speed, and vibration via the 4moms smartphone app. It has five variations of motions including car ride, kangaroo, tree swing, rock-a-bye, and wave, so that it is easier for the baby to fall asleep faster. It costs $329 and will be available for purchase in select global markets in February.

Razer Kishi

Razer Kishi is a new generation gaming controller kit for mobiles. It comes with two analog clickable joysticks for L3/R3 inputs and a directional pad.

Additionally, it houses two left (L1/L2) and two right (R1/R2) shoulder buttons, A/B/X/Y buttons, and finally, a home button, back button, and forward button for navigating through the mobile user-interface navigation. The interesting thing about the Razer Kishi, all the buttons on the Kishi can be remapped via GamePad mobile app so that consumers can personalise according to their gaming needs.

Yes, it comes with two connectors--one with Type C for Android phones and another with light cable for Apple iPhones. Razer Kishi will be made available for Android phones in February and later to Apple mobiles. It is likely to be priced at around $100.

Lexilens

Lixelens is developed specifically for children with dyslexia. It integrates high-performance electrochromic lenses allowing the precise modulation of light needed for faster and clearer reading.

It is immediately effective when glasses are worn and stops when glasses are taken off. Also, no formal training is required and also, doesn’t matter what the native language of the kids is, they can just start using the Lexilens right off the box. Lexilens is one of the CES 2020 Innovation honorees. It is slated to hit in select global regions in October and price will be announced later.

Y Brush

In 2019, French company FasTeesH had developed a prototype of an innovative auto-cleaning electronic toothbrush, Y Brush that can clean teeth in just 10 seconds. This year at CES 2020, the company is claiming it has finally perfected the device and the consumers can buy them too.

It comes with brush tray filled nylon-based bristles placed in many angles so that they reach every nook and corner of the teeth and around the gum as well. It is powered by a motor and all you need to do is, place the brush tray in the mouth’s topside and press the power button and within five seconds, it’s done.

Repeat the same for the lower teeth set for five seconds. In total 10 seconds, you will have your completely clean compared to two minutes (minimum time prescribed by dental experts) for a normal toothbrush. It will be available for purchase before the end of April 2020 for $125.

LG Signature OLED TV R9

After a long delay, LG’s flagship rollable smart TV series Signature R OLED is finally coming in 2020. It is 65-inch 4K HDR Smart OLED TV powered by LG α9 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor, supports 100-watt Dolby Atmos speaker and Dolby Vision. When not in use, it can roll back into its station.

There’s also a ‘Line Mode’— where-in the display will pop-up showing just the one-fourth of the panel. It is enough seen on-screen music controls and the option to control the smart home gadgets in that mode. It also supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. There is no official word on the price, but probably start at $2,600 and is likely to hit stores in the coming months.

Samsung Bezel-less TV

At the recently concluded CES 2020, Samsung unveiled Q950TS QLED 8K smart TV(2020) series. It is touted to be the first ultra-thin television to boast surround sound audio and a screen-to-body ratio of nearly 99%. And, it features quantum dot colour and full-array local dimming technology.Samsung’s new QLED 8K lineup is among the first in the industry to support the playback of native 8K content and stream pure AV1 codec videos filmed in 8K. The company has not revealed the price but is expected to release it later in the year.

Hydraloop

Netherland-based Hydraloop Systems BV has developed a game-changing water recycling system with the same namesake for homes. Hydraloop has a compact and visually appealing design, which can be placed in any location of the house. It can recycle 85% of all domestic water used. It is capable of cleaning and disinfecting shower, bath and washing machine water so it can be reused for toilet flushing, washing machine, garden or pool.It costs $4,000 a unit.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung’s 2020 flagship phone Galaxy S20 Ultra is slated to make its debut in February. It is touted to set a new benchmark for the camera in a mobile for the year. It is said to come with the Penta-camera module, having primary 108MP with an ultra-wide-angle 44MP S5KGH1 sensor, another a 44MP ISOCELL Slim sensor with Tetra cell filter, a 48MP telephoto lens with Sony IMX586 sensor and a Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera.