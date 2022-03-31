OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Hasselblad camera launched in India

Premium smartphone-maker OnePlus on Thursday (March 31) launched the new OnePlus 10 Pro in India.

OnePlus 10 Pro originally made its global debut in early January and was limited to China. Now, It will be make heading to India, US and other select markets next week from April 4 onwards.

The company will be offering two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 66,999 and Rs 71,999, respectively. It will be available on Amazon and the OnePlus store, initially for Red Cable Club members on April 4 and to others from April 5 onwards.

OnePlus 10 Pro features a 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED (LTPO 2.0) with support for adaptive 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness up to 1300 nits. The display also comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor, and the device supports dual SIM slots.

Under-the-hood, it houses a 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB/12GB RAM LPDDR5, 128/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 OS (in China) and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.



OnePlus 10 Pro 5G series. Credit: OnePlus India



In terms of the imaging hardware, it boasts a triple camera module with a second-generation Hasselblad system— main 48MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX789 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation)+ 50MP 150-degree ultra-wide (1/2.76-inch Samsung JN1 sensor) + 8MP telephoto sensor (f/2.4 aperture, OIS 3.3x optical zoom) with LED flash. On the front, it houses 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) snapper for selfies.

Besides the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company also launched the special Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones -- for Rs 9,999, and Rs 1,999, respectively.

