OnePlus 10 series confirmed to launch in January 2022

OnePlus is slated to host a premium product launch event in January, much earlier than in previous years.

Usually, OnePlus used to bring new phones in the lag-end of the first half of the year and another in the September-October timeline.

However, Covid-19-induced lockdowns since early 2020 have changed things radically for technology companies. The chipset supply crunch forced Apple in 2020 to postpone iPhone 12 series and even Samsung had to skip the Galaxy Note21 series this year.

Even OnePlus faced the same issue and could not bring the OnePlus 9T series this year. Now, CEO Pete Lau, who goes by the moniker Liu Zuohu on Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter) confirmed that the company will unveil the new premium OnePlus 10 Pro phone next month.

There is no mention of the specific date, but rumour has it that OnePlus may host two events-- one in China and another in Las Vegas-- on January 5 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES: Jan 5-8).

OnePlus 10: What we know so far

The new OnePlus 10 series is said to be offered in two models-- OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro.

The top-end OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an IP68 rating.

The device is expected to come in --8GB and 12GB-- RAM options with storage starting at 128GB.

The new OnePlus 10 series will have a Hasselblad camera system with triple sensors- 50MP + 48MP + 8MP -- with LED flash. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 125W Warp Charger tech.

Both the premium OnePlus 10 Pro and regular OnePlus 10 are said to come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, but the latter will come in watered-down specifications in terms of display, battery capacity, and camera.

