OnePlus 10 to be showcased at CES 2022

Owing to the chipset supply shortage, OnePlus dropped the plan to unveil the premium OnePlus 9T series in the second half of 2021. It unveiled a mid-range OnePlus 9 RT in China and is expected to make its way to India soon. It should be noted that the device won't be released beyond the aforementioned markets.

However, it is speculated to bring the new flagship OnePlus 10 as early as next month. If tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter is to be believed, the company has plans to showcase the new flagship in Las Vegas on January 5 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 (Jan 5-8).

If this is really true, OnePlus is expected to start teasing the OnePlus 10's key features in a couple of weeks.

OnePlus 10: What we know so far

The upcoming OnePlus 10 series is expected to come in two variants-- OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro.

The top-end OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an IP68 rating.

The device is expected to be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with storage starting at 128GB. The new OnePlus 10 series will have a Hasselblad camera system with triple sensors- 50MP + 48MP + 8MP -- with LED flash. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 125W Warp Charger tech.

Both the premium OnePlus 10 Pro and regular OnePlus 10 are said to come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, but the latter will come in watered-down specifications in terms of display, battery capacity, and camera.

Must read | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 10 key features you should know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.