OnePlus 10 to be showcased at CES 2022

OnePlus 10 to be showcased at CES 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2021, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 16:33 ist

Owing to the chipset supply shortage, OnePlus dropped the plan to unveil the premium OnePlus 9T series in the second half of 2021. It unveiled a mid-range OnePlus 9 RT in China and is expected to make its way to India soon. It should be noted that the device won't be released beyond the aforementioned markets.

However, it is speculated to bring the new flagship OnePlus 10 as early as next month. If tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on Twitter is to be believed, the company has plans to showcase the new flagship in Las Vegas on January 5 during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022 (Jan 5-8).

If this is really true, OnePlus is expected to start teasing the OnePlus 10's key features in a couple of weeks.

OnePlus 10: What we know so far
The upcoming OnePlus 10 series is expected to come in two variants-- OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro. 

The top-end OnePlus 10 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an IP68 rating. 

The device is expected to be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with storage starting at 128GB. The new OnePlus 10 series will have a Hasselblad camera system with triple sensors- 50MP + 48MP + 8MP -- with LED flash. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 125W Warp Charger tech.

Both the premium OnePlus 10 Pro and regular OnePlus 10 are said to come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, but the latter will come in watered-down specifications in terms of display, battery capacity, and camera.

Must read | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 10 key features you should know

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Tech
Technology News
OnePlus
CES
Consumer Electronics Show

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 