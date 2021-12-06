OnePlus 10 to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, confirms CEO

Chipset shortage forced popular smartphone-maker OnePlus to skip the OnePlus 9T series, but the company is upbeat on bringing the new generation OnePlus 10 series in early 2022.

Co-founder and CEO Pete Lau on his Weibo handle confirmed that the new phones coming in 2022 will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Qualcomm's latest silicon is said to be more powerful compared to the Snapdragon 888 seen inside the current crop of premium Android smartphones.

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is a 4nm class chipset and comes with Kryo cores--one prime Cortex-X2 core with a peak clock speed up to 3.0Ghz, backed by three performance cores based on Cortex-A710 at 2.5GHz, and four cores based on Cortex-A510 at 1.8Ghz.

Also, the new chipset promises 30 per cent faster graphics rendering and 25 more efficient than the predecessor.

Must read | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: 10 key features you should know

OnePlus 10 series is expected to come in at least two variants-- a regular OnePlus 10 and a OnePlus 10 Pro.

The premium model is said to feature 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an IP68 rating. It will be offered in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with storage starting at 128GB.

The new OnePlus 10 series will have a Hasselblad camera system with triple sensors-50MP + 48MP + 8MP -- with LED flash. It is expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery with 125W Warp Charger tech.

The standard OnePlus 10 is said to come with the same Snapdragon 8 Gen chipset, but other aspects such as display, battery capacity and camera will be watered down compared to the premium model.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

