OnePlus 10R with MediaTek 9000 CPU tipped to launch in Q2

OnePlus earlier in the year launched the premium OnePlus 10 Pro in China and followed it up with the OnePlus 9RT in India. Now, reports are coming that the company has plans to bring two new models in the coming months.

OnePlus is slated to bring standard OnePlus 10 and the affordable OnePlus 10R in the second quarter (April-June). The latter is expected to feature MediaTek 9000, reported Android Central citing reliable company insiders.

Initially, the company had plans to announce OnePlus 10R along with the 10 Pro in January, but the delayed launch of the OnePlus 9RT pusher the former’s release to Q2. The latter was supposed to make its debut in October but got deferred due to glitches in the Android 12-based OxygenOS software.

With the delayed launch of the 10R series, the OnePlus 9RT will get enough time on the store shelf.

As far as the 10R is concerned, it will feature an AMOLED screen with support for a 120Hz display refresh rate and come with Android 12 OS, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

The standard OnePlus 10 is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, but the variant details are yet to be ascertained. The report said the Snapdragon chipset will support 5G modems that are optimized better for the US region’s telecommunication infrastructure.

Whereas for the OnePlus 10R, the company has decided to stick with MediaTek 9000 series, as it is most likely to be limited to India, China, and a few select markets.

