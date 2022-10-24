OnePlus 10T gets Android update with Jio 5G support

Airtel and Reliance Jio earlier in the month launched the much-awaited 5G service in select cities in India. However, several high-end top brands haven't released software updates to enable 5G on their respective phones.

OnePlus has begun rolling out the October 2022 Android updates to all its devices and with this, the firmware will also switch on 5G support on one phone-- OnePlus 10T in India.

Also, this new update will enable Jio True 5G support. Those with Airtel SIM and OnePlus owners can already enjoy 5G internet.

It should be noted that the software rollout process is staged in phases, so it will take a few days to fully reach all phones. OnePlus is expected to release a separate 5G update to the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8, 8T, 8 Pro, and Nord 2 series in the coming weeks.

In related news, Apple has revealed that it will be released a 5G software update in December and Samsung will complete the process for the Galaxy S, Note, and Fold series phones by mid-November.

On the other hand, most of the Xiaomi, and Realme phones already support 5G services of Airtel and Reliance Jio in India.

