OnePlus 10T, OxygenOS 13 confirmed to launch in August

After weeks of speculations, OnePlus finally revealed that the new premium OnePlus 10T 5G phone will make its global debut next month.

OnePlus 10T is scheduled to be unveiled on August 3 in New York City, the first time in three years after the Covid-19 outbreak put a break on the physical event.

Others, not-so-lucky people, who can't make it to the program personally can watch it live online on the company's official website and YouTube at 10;00 am EDT (7:30 PM IST).

OnePlus 10T will succeed in the 10 Pro launched earlier this year. It will be coming with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 octa-core processor. The teaser shows the device may come with a sandstone-like matte finish, which was the trademark signature of early iterations of OnePlus phones.

Word on the street is that the OnePlus 10T will feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, in-screen fingerprint sensor, triple camera module, and also come with a 150W charger in-box.

OnePlus co-founder and CEO, Pete Lau has also confirmed that the company will also unveil the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13. The previous version was a bit of a mixed bag, as it had a lot of bugs and forced the company to release multiple patches. It has also delayed the roll-out of OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9RT.

Hopefully, the new OxygenOS 13 will be bug-free. As revealed by Google, Android 13 will come with several improvements in terms of value-added features such as detection of battery-hogging apps and control of battery drain, secured sharing photos, better animation, the theme-based colour of app icons, and more.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.