OnePlus 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Hasselblad camera unveiled in China

As advertised, OnePlus on Wednesday (January 4) unveiled OnePlus 11 5G, the company's first premium phone of 2023 in Beijing.

OnePlus 11 5G comes with big upgrades in several aspects including design and internal hardware.

The big circular camera module on the OnePlus 11 5G is understood to be inspired by the black hole. It has a massive raven-hued module housing three camera sensors and an LED flash on the back. It also boasts Hasselblad branding too. The rest of the body has plain minimalistic design with just the OnePlus logo in the middle.

Another notable aspect is that the alert slider which was ditched in the OnePlus 10 (& 10T review) series has made a comeback in the successor.

On the front, it flaunts a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440p) 2.75D flexible curved LPTO (v3.0)AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It supports variable refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision and can offer peak brightness of up to 1300 nits.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, a type-C port, and stereo speakers.

Inside, as mentioned in the headline, the OnePlus 11 5G is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful 4nm-class silicon. It is backed by Adreno 740 GPU, 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and comes integrated with a 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charger.

In China, the OnePlus 11 5G will run Android 13-based ColorOS 13. It should be noted that the global variant will come with cleaner OxygenOS 13.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts Hasselblad system-based triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 32MP RGBW telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it houses 16MP(f/2.4) with full HD video recording capability.

In China, the company is offering the OnePlus 11 5G in three variants-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GBRAM + 128GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for ¥3,999 (approx. 48,127), ¥4,399(around Rs 52,941) and ¥4,899 (roughly Rs 58,959), respectively from next week on January 9 onwards.

We will know the official price and availability details for international markets early next month. It should be noted that OnePlus has scheduled a global OnePlus 11 5G launch event in New Delhi on February 11.

