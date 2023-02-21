OnePlus 11 Concept phone teased ahead of MWC 2023

OnePlus earlier in the month, teased the OnePlus 11 Concept phone during the Cloud 11 global product event in New Delhi.
Now, with just a few days left before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event( February 27-March 2) in Barcelona, the company has given a sneak peek of the OnePlus 11 Concept phone.
It features the phone with a wavy blue neon light-laced rear panel and even the camera module encircled with LED light. OnePlus 11 Concept phone looks visually stunning.
"The OnePlus 11 Concept’s pipelines are housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake," the OnePlus community manager said in the official blog.
But, there is no information on if the lights can be customised to flash in sync with ring tones, like the Nothing Phone's glyph interface.
More information on the OnePlus Concept phone will be revealed next week.
