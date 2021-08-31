OnePlus 9 RT tipped to launch soon in India

OnePlus, earlier in the year, launched OnePlus 9R exclusively in India. It is one of best selling handsets under Rs 45,000 segment. Now, the company is all set to bring the successor.

An unnamed OnePlus phone bearing model number--MT2111 -- has received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). It is being widely reported that the mystery phone might be the OnePlus 9 RT.

Like the predecessor, the OnePlus 9 RT is expected to be launched initially in India and China.

OnePlus 9 RT: What we know so far

OnePlus 9RT is said to retain some key features of the original OnePlus 9R model including the AMOLED screen panel with support for a 120Hz display refresh rate.

Also, it is said to come with an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 870 chipset and will be backed 4,500mAh battery, which is good enough to last a full day under normal usage. It will support 65W fast charging as well.

One of the big upgrades expected to come in the OnePlus 9RT is the main 50MP camera. It will house Sony IMX766 sensor. Also, the device will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 out-of-the-box.

