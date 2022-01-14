OnePlus 9RT 5G with Snapdragon 888 launched in India

After months of delay, OnePlus on Friday (January 14) launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT in India.

It sports a 6.62-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, pixel density of 397 ppi (pixels per inch), HDR 10+, offers peak brightness of1300 nits and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Also, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with dual SIM slots with support for 5G bands—SA/NSA (N1/N3/N5/N8/28A/N40/N41/N78.

Inside, OnePlus 9RT 5G is powered by 5nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 silicon backed by Adreno 660 graphics engine with Vapour Chamber cooling system, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Just 15 minutes is enough to charge the device from 1% to 65 per cent and get to 100 per cent in just 29 minutes.



OnePlus 9RT 5G. Credit: OnePlus India



As far as the photography is concerned, it boasts a triple camera module— main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, 1μm pixel size, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 16MP 123-degree ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX481 sensor, f/2.25, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) + 2MP 4cm macro camera ( f/2.4) with LED flash and is capable of recording up to 4K video at 60fps, 1080p slow motion at 240fps, 720p at 480fps. On the front, it houses a 16MP (1/1.43-inch Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.4, EIS) sensor.

OnePlus 9RT will be available in two colours— Nano Silver and Hacker Black colours. It comes in two configurations— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs 42,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Reliance Digital, My Jio, Croma, and all partner outlets from January 17 onwards.

Also, customers with Axis Bank and Kotak Bank Cards, credit/debit cards can opt for EMI options to get a Rs 4000 instant discount.

The company also unveiled the new OnePlus Buds Z2. It comes with a familiar CD pattern design, but the stem is 15 per cent shorter than that of the original OnePlus Buds Z. The Buds Z2 are also lighter than their predecessor and come in two colourways – Obsidian Black and Pearl White. Also, the earbuds come with IP55-rated internals and hydrophobic nano-coating, meaning the device can sustain water splashes and also device need not worry about the sweat creeping into the device.

It supports noise-cancelling counter-frequencies that deliver noise cancellation of up to 40dB. The Buds Z2 feature two noise-cancelling adjustable modes – Faint (+/-25dB) and Extreme (+/- 40dB) – that give users more control over the music listening experience. For those who like to stay in tune with their surroundings, the OnePlus Buds Z2 also come with Transparency Mode.



OnePlud Buds Z2 series. Credit: OnePlus India



Also, each earbud comes with three MEMS microphones that work together to filter out unwanted noise and ensure the voice is heard loud and clear even in the busiest of streets. It promises to deliver rich bass, razor-sharp treble, and support Dolby Atmos system. The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature three sound modes for various use cases: Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming.

It promises close to 38 hours of battery life and also just 10 minutes of charging is enough to last more than five hours.

It comes in two colours— Obsidian Black and Pearl White— for Rs 4,999 from January 17 onwards on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart.com, and select partner outlets.

