OnePlus 9RT finally gets Android 12-based OxygenOS update

It's been close to a year since Google announced Android 12 and several OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) such as Samsung, Nokia, Oppo, Realme and others have rolled out Android 12-based updates to their devices.

However, OnePlus and Xiaomi had been treading with caution as Android 12 had several bugs and negatively affected user experience. They were taking time to bring the OS update.

Though the device made its global debut in late 2021 and in January 2022 in India, it did not come with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Several owners were waiting for the software update and now, the company has finally answered the prayers.

Late but Finally OnePlus 9RT

Android 12 Update 😍 pic.twitter.com/CF39VB0meF — Rakesh (@GyanTherapy) July 28, 2022

Ok so finally much awaited Oneplus 9RT is getting Android 12 update. pic.twitter.com/53zFl0mIvY — ᴛʀᴏʟʟɪɴɢ ɪꜱ ᴀɴ ᴀʀᴛ (@Trolling_isart) July 28, 2022

It has begun rolling out the Android 12-based OxygenOS to OnePlus 9RT in India. Several device users took to Twitter to share their joy.

Android 12 comes with several improvements including a refreshed user interface that allows users to turn colours of the background and even app icons to match with wallpaper.



OnePlus 9RT. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, Android 12 brings an improved privacy dashboard feature to let the users know, which apps have access to the camera, mic and other critical privileges on the device. They can even block the access with a few simple steps.

Here's how to update Android 12 on OnePlus 9RT:

Ensure, the device is connected to the Wi-Fi as the Android 12 comes in big size compared to routine monthly security updates.

Go to Settings >> About Device >> system updates >> Check for the updates

