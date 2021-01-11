OnePlus Band fitness tracker with SpO2 sensor launched in India

As advertised, OnePlus on Monday (January 11) unveiled OnePlus Band, the company's first-ever fitness tracker in India.

The new OnePlus Band sports a 1.1-inch AMOLED (126x294p) display with adjustable brightness. It comes with IP68 and a 5ATM rating, meaning it can sustain underwater pressure up to 50 meters in depth. The owner can strap on the OnePlus Band go swimming, do multiple laps and track the calories burned, doing the exercises, without any worry of the device getting damaged.

Like other fitness trackers, the OnePlus Band can show weather forecasts, message notifications, incoming call alerts (with reject option), control music, control the camera shutter, and also has the Find My Phone feature, stopwatch, set timer, and alarm (vibration). Additionally, it allows synchronisation of Zen Mode with OnePlus phone (select variants).

It can track 13 sports activities-- Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga and Free Training.

Also, it comes with 3-axis Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Heart rate sensor, Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracker and also can monitor sleep pattern. For now, it can pair with Android phones (with OS v6.0 and above) via the OnePlus Health app. The company plans to bring the iOS version soon.

OnePlus Band costs Rs 2,499 in black colour with matching --Navy and Tangerine Gray -strap options on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus stores (online/app/offline) and partner retail chains from January 13 onwards.

From tracking your sleep and heart rate to tracking your favorite cricket shot, with the #OnePlusBand you can truly be #SmartEverywear. This is the new face of fitness pic.twitter.com/N5NgHzmQOE — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 11, 2021

OnePlus has plans to bring a smartwatch along with the new OnePlus 9 series phones by the end of March.

