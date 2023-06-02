OnePlus Community Sale to kick-off this weekend in India

Every year, OnePlus hosts a promotional community sale campaign offering lucrative deals on a wide variety of the company's product portfolio.

This year too, the OnePlus Community Sale is scheduled to kick off this weekend on June 4. It is offering discounts and EMI plans on the latest devices.

There is a special OnePlus Ensemble offer, wherein customers who choose to buy three different OnePlus products such as OnePlus 11 5G - Eternal Green (16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (Arbor Green) and OnePlus Pad (Halo Green, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), he/she can avail Rs 4,000 instant discount through ICICI credit/debit card. It brings down the price of the devices to Rs 1,09,997.

If the buyer plans to buy just the OnePlus 11 5G, they can claim a Rs 1,000 discount ICICI card from June 6 to 11 on OnePlus store, Amazon and authorised retail stores.

The company is offering the same Rs 1,000 cashback deal on OnePlus 11R 5G too.

On OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10T 5G, OnePlus is offering Rs 5,000 discount on OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon during two promotional periods: June 1 to 3 and June 12 to 30.

Similarly, OnePlus is offering Rs 3,000 discount on OnePlus 10R 5G on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon during two promotional periods: June 1 to 3 and June 12 to 30.

Also, on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T, OnePlus is offering Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 discount, respectively on OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon during promotional periods: June 1 to 30.

Even the latest OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be available with a discount of Rs 5000 through ICICI card on OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon and Flipkart from June 1 to 30.

And, OnePlus is offering Rs 2,000 on OnePlus Pad through ICICI card on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon and Flipkart from June 1 to 30.

