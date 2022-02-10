OnePlus confirms to launch Nord CE 2 next week

After months of delay, OnePlus launched the 9RT series in January in India, and now it is ready to bring the affordable mid-range Nord CE 2nd Gen 5G.

Oppo's sub-brand OnePlus on Twitter confirmed to unveil the new Nord CE 5G next week on February 17.

In the teaser, the company has revealed that the new 5G phone will come with a microSD card slot and users will be able to expand the memory up to 1TB. Also, the device will support 65W SuperVooc fast charging capability and also come with a 3.5mm audio jack, which is sorely missed in premium OnePlus phones.

We're jacked! Aren't you??#OnePlusNordCE2 launching Feb 17. A little more than you'd expect

Get notified now: https://t.co/hBeVO7w8ls pic.twitter.com/dPI0U8Rx3C — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) February 10, 2022

The company also showcased the new phone with four circular cutouts on the back and we believe only three will house cameras and the other might be the LED flash.

Rumours are rife that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be powered by MediaTek MT6877 octa-core chipset.

For other details and the price, we just have to wait a few more days.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.