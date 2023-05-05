OnePlus kicks off Summer Sale 2023 in India

Popular consumer electronics major OnePlus has announced Summer Sale 2023 edition in India.

The company is offering big discounts on a wide range of products including premium OnePlus phones, mid-range Nord series, and smart TVs too.

To begin with, OnePlus 10 Pro is now being offered with an Rs 11,000 discount, Rs 5,000 off on OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10R gets a Rs 4,000 discount too.

Add to that, prospective buyers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of any OnePlus 10 series and OnePlus 11 series devices through ICICI bank credit Card transactions on the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience stores.

Furthermore, customers with Kotak Mahindra Bank are entitled to get an instant bank discount of Rs 750 on the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 11 series exclusively on Amazon.

The recently released OnePlus Buds Pro 2/2R will be available with 50 per cent discount on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 series smartphones, exclusively on the OnePlus online store and the OnePlus Store App.

Kotak credit card users can avail an Instant bank Discount of Rs 750 on the purchase of Nord CE3 Lite, Nord CE2 Lite, and Nord 2T. If he/she goes for an EMI plan with a credit card, they can claim Rs 1,000 off. The offer is valid from May 4-10 on Amazon. A special discount coupon of Rs 1,500 is also available on Amazon for the purchase of Nord 2T.

OnePlus Nord Watch will be available with a Rs 500 discount on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus Experience stores.

Customers with Kotak bank credit/debit can claim an instant Rs 1000 discount on OnePlus Pad on Amazon. And ICICI bank users can avail of the same on the OnePlus website and OnePlus offline stores in addition to Amazon.

The offers mentioned above can be availed across the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience stores, and Amazon and will be valid until May 8.

OnePlus smart TV

Customers can avail of an instant bank discount of Rs 1,150, Rs 1,500, and Rs 1,500 on OnePlus TV 32Y1, OnePlus TV 43Y1, and OnePlus TV 40Y1 between May 3-10, through ICICI, Kotak or SBI Cards on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and Partner Stores

The new OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be available at a discount of Rs 5000 for ICICI, Kotak, and SBI Card users on OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, and Flipkart.

