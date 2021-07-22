OnePlus launches Nord 2 smartphone, prices begin from Rs 27,999 

In close succession after launching the Nord Core Edition, OnePlus on Thursday launched the Nord 2 5G to its affordable smartphone line.

The OnePlus Nord 2 has flagship-level hardware, including a 50 MP AI triple camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor and optical image stabilization (OIS), Warp Charge 65, and, in a drastic shift, the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor, along with OnePlus’s signature OxygenOS software to offer users a fast, smooth, and versatile experience.

The 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs 27,999, the 8GB + 128GB is priced at 29,999, the 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 34,999, while the 12GB + 256GB is priced at Rs 34,999.

“The OnePlus Nord 2 5G reaffirms our commitment to sharing great technology with the world,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus. “With advancements in smartphone technologies even in the mid-range, we are now able to deliver premium experiences on more accessible devices. We are confident the Nord 2 is a worthy successor to the original OnePlus Nord.”

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G integrates powerful camera hardware with AI-assisted software enhancements, courtesy of the new MediaTek chipset. The Nord 2 has been optimised and improved for nighttime photography with OIS and the main 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, which is capable of capturing 56 per cent more light than the Sony IMX586 from the first Nord. With Nightscape Ultra, the company said that the enhanced version of OnePlus’s Nightscape Mode, users are able to shoot better and brighter photos even in conditions as dim as just one lux.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G also features an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 119.7-degree field of view along with a 32MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX615 sensor, the highest resolution front camera on a OnePlus device.

The new Group Shots 2.0 feature on the front camera can detect up to five faces at a time, and optimises aspects from skin tone to facial details. In addition, Nord 2 is equipped with AI video enhancement which improves the brightness, colour, and contrast of video recordings in real-time. For stills, the Nord 2 comes with AI photo enhancement, a feature which recognizes up to 22 different photography scenarios and automatically adjusts the settings for improved results.

The Nord 2 features a 4500mAh dual cell battery. With its Warp Charge 65 charging technology, it charges from 0-100 per cent in less than 35 minutes. The Nord 2 also adapts to reduce the time spent at 100 per cent battery to maintain good battery health while charging overnight.

The Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. It has new features such as AI Color Boost and AI Resolution Boost, which improve colours and upscales resolution from popular apps.

The Nord 2 is pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.3 with improvements such as Dark Mode, Zen Mode, comfortable single-handed operation, and various always on display (AOD) options.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G comes in three colorways – Blue Haze, Gray Sierra, and Green Woods.

It also has two 5G SIM card slots and 5G download speeds up to 2.95 Gbps.

The OnePlus Buds Pro, with active noise cancellation, was also launched.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.