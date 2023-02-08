OnePlus launches premium Android tablet OnePlus Pad, TV 65 Q2 Pro series

OnePlus on Tuesday (February 7) pulled the wraps off the company’s first-ever Android tablet OnePlus Pad along with the premium OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro 4K series.

It sports a smooth metallic case on the back with a minimalistic design featuring just a camera and company branding and on the front, it sports an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with 2800 x 2000p resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass screen with Dolby Vision, adaptive refresh rate (60-144Hz) and support peak brightness up to 500 nits brightness and also boasts 2048 brightness adjustment levels. It also comes with quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos audio system.

Inside, it houses a 4nm class 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP front camera for video chatting.



OnePlus Pad. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It comes with a 9,510mAh battery and promises to deliver 14.5 hours of video playback and close to one-month standby life. It supports 67W SuperVOOC charging to give a full charge within 80 minutes.

The company is also offering OnePlus Stylo, a stylus with 2ms delay for millisecond-level responsiveness, and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with a folio case.

The device will be available for preorder in India in April and price details will be revealed in the coming weeks.

OnePlus also showcased the company’s most expensive TV to date— OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro 4K series.

As the name suggests, it boasts a 65-inch screen with a QLED 4K panel. It supports refresh rate of 120 Hz, boasts quantum dot layer technology, offer peak brightness of 1,200 nits and DCI-P3 coverage of 97%.

The display is optimised with Gamma Engine Ultra, and comes with a full array of 120 local dimming zones that promise to boost visuals with deep contrasts and rich colours in the motion picture played on the TV.

To deliver an immersive audio experience, OnePlus incorporated a powerful 70-watt speaker at the base. It supports 2.1 channel with seven speakers. They are tuned by Dynaudio and promise a clear and rich sound experience. It also features a 30W subwoofer too.



OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro series. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



It runs Android 11 Google TV OS-based OxygenOS Play 2.0 interface, support Google Assistant, Alexa and also users can install thousands of OTT apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), three HDMI 2.1 ( one eARC), two USB 2.0 ports. one RF port, and one RJ45 ethernet port.

It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, support NFC Cast, MultiCast 2.0, Chromecast built-in, DLNA, and Miracast.

The new OnePlus 65 TV costs Rs 99,999 and will be available for pre-order on Flipkart, OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Experience store and Amazon from March 6 and go on sale on March 10.

OnePlus also showcased the company’s first-ever Keyboard— 81 Pro.

It is a fully-customisable mechanical keyboard. It is touted to be the first in its class to feature Marble-mallow keycaps. The latter uses a patented thermoplastic elastomer to produce a springy bounce with each press, to deliver optimal comfort and functionality.



OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



OnePlus has collaborated with renowned Keychron to develop a keyboard layout and connection to ensure, it works with various operating systems such as MacOS, Windows, and Linux.

The keyboard is made of crafted CNC aluminium body and yet weighs less and durable than rival brands of its class, and importantly delivers the best typing experience.

The new OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro will be available in April in select regions and the price will be revealed as the date get closer to the launch.

