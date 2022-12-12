OnePlus launches X 27, E 24 series computer monitors in India

As advertised, OnePlus on Monday (December 12) unveiled the company's first-ever line of X and E series computer displays in India.

OnePlus X27 is a gaming monitor. It flaunts a 27-inch display with a three-side bezel-less design, and promises to offer a seamless, uninterrupted screen view. It also offers a built-in cable management feature to ensure users’ desks stay clean and organized.

The 27-inch QHD (2560x1440p) LCD IPS display comes with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 1ms response, 165Hz refresh rate, support peak brightness up to 350 nits, and 178-degree viewing angle. And, it comes with TÜV Rheinland Certification for flicker-free, Low Blue Light, and the anti-glare feature ensure, there is less stress on the eyes even after long hours of viewing the screen.

The display panel can tilt in almost all directions- from -5-degree to 21-degree, -20-degree to 20-degree, and -90-degree to 90-degree. Also, the monitor's height can be adjustable from 0-130mm.



OnePlus X 27 series. Credit: OnePlus India



In addition to Game mode, OnePlus X 27 supports four optimized sub-modes--MOBA mode, FPS mode, RTS mode, and RPG mode, promising a better gaming experience. It also supports Standard mode, Movie mode, Picture mode, Web mode, and Game mode, which promise to work seamlessly whether users are working, gaming, or web browsing. Also, it supports dual PbP and PiP split-screen modes too.

OnePlus X 27 come with the Type-C port-based power delivery of up to 65W over USB PD standard. Also, users can display their phone or tablet screen for easy content sharing. To enjoy the same, users will have to use the Type-C cable included in the box to transmit the display feed with their device and make sure their device supports DisplayPort Alt Mode.

Besides the Type-C port, the display also comes with one HDMI display port (v1.4), two USBs (v3.0), and one 3.5mm headphone jack. It costs Rs 27,999 and will be up for sale on the OnePlus online store from December 15 onwards with a Rs 1000 discount offer via ICICI bank card for a limited time.



OnePlus E 24 series. Credit: OnePlus India



On the other hand, the OnePlus E 24 series 24-inch full HD (1920x1080) LCD IPS display panel with three-side bezel-less design and a premium metallic stand. It supports 75 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync technology offering dynamic frame rate management, supports 178-degree viewing angle, TUV Rheinland certification, offering low blue light and flicker-free visuals.

With the stand, the display can tilt between -5-degree to -15-degree range. It comes with one Type-C port, one HDMI (v1.4), one VGA port, and one 3.5mm headphone jack. The price and availability of the OnePlus E 24 will be revealed at a later date, the company said.

