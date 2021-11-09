OnePlus Nord 2 explodes in the pocket, owner suffers severe burns

With just a week left before the launch of the special OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition, the company is in the news for the wrong reason.

Twitter user Suhit Sharma has posted a graphic image of the OnePlus Nord 2 owner with severe second-degree burns on his thighs. He also posted the damaged device with the left side totally melted.

Sharma noted that OnePlus is in constant touch and he is cooperating with the company's R&D team to find out the reason for the explosion of the device.

It is the third such instance of the OnePlus Nord 2 being involved in sudden explosion. First, it began with a user reporting the device catching fire inside a backpack in August.

Then in September, a Delhi-based lawyer suffered injuries due to the sudden explosion of the OnePlus Nord 2 in his pocket.

The series of OnePlus Nord 2 explosion incidents has dented the company's brand name in India.

@OnePlus_IN Never expected this from you #OnePlusNord2Blast see what your product have done. Please be prepared for the consequences. Stop playing with peoples life. Because of you that boy is suffering contact asap. pic.twitter.com/5Wi9YCbnj8 — Suhit Sharma (@suhitrulz) November 3, 2021

It should be noted that Samsung too faced a similar PR nightmare with the premium Galaxy Note7 series in 2016. Soon after the launch, several devices exploded around the world and it even got banned on global and local flights in the US, Europe, and India.

Eventually, the internal investigation conducted by the company's engineers revealed that the two factors originating in two different batteries used in Galaxy Note7 models caused the device to catch fire.

In the first case, there was electrode deflection, incorrect positioning of the negative electrode tip in the upper right corner of the battery.

In the second instance, abnormal high-weld burrs on the positive electrode resulted in the penetration of the insulation tape and separator. This caused direct contact between the positive tab with the negative electrode, causing the fire.

Coming back to the topic at hand, OnePlus, despite recording three incidents, has not come up with any technical report on what is causing the OnePlus Nord 2 to catch fire.

DH reached out OnePlus India for a response and here's what the spokesperson said:

"We take such incidents seriously. Our team has already reached out to the user and we are in the process of collecting the details to investigate this further"

