OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition launched in India

As advertised, OnePlus on Tuesday (November 16) launched the special Nord 2 Pac-Man edition in India.

"You’re probably wondering – why did OnePlus decide to join forces with PAC-MAN? Well, the answer’s pretty simple. We wanted to deliver the same incredible specs and features you love from Nord 2 in a refreshing package that takes entertainment to the next level. In other words, the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is Fast. Smooth. And way more fun," said Joe C, OnePlus community forum, moderator.

Key aspects of OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition:

Though it has the same internal hardware, the new limited edition OnePlus Nord Pac-Man comes with a unique rear cover boasting a dual film design with phosphorescent ink applied to its innermost film that enables the device to glow in the dark featuring the maze inspired by the classic game.



OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition. Credit: OnePlus India



During the day, it looks normal like any other phone model but with a yellow Pac-Man icon and dotted tracks.

Inside, the company has redesigned the user interface of OxygenOS. It has gamified the device’s software experience by inserting games, challenges, and lots of exclusive hidden easter eggs, PAC-MAN content throughout, some of which devices have to play to unlock the new features. Think of it like mastering an arcade game, only without spending a ton of quarters, the company said.



The custom gamified user interface on OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition. Credit: OnePlus



It comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core chipset, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 OS, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, triple camera module-- 50MP( with Sony IMX766 sensor,f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP 119.7-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.25, EIS) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.5) with dual-LED flash, a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.45, EIS) front camera, and a 4,500mAh with 65W fast Warp Charge support.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition costs Rs 37,999 in India.

