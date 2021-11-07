OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition teased ahead of launch in India

After launching the special OnePlus Watch Harry Potter edition smart wearable, OnePlus is all geared up to bring a limited edition OnePlus Nord 2 series in India.

OnePlus India Twitter handle has teased to launch Pac-Man-inspired OnePlus Nord 2 series soon.

Something you definitely won't 🙄 at is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/X0bcyIxEgY — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 4, 2021

Based on how the company offering the Harry Potter OnePlus Watch edition, we expect custom design language in terms of colourway of shell, physical buttons and inside, it is likely to feature Pac-Man game theme-based wallpaper, user-interface, and more.

Also, it is widely reported that the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man edition will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core instead of the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 series chipset we see in the original OnePlus Nord 2 model.

Other aspects of the device are expected to remain the same. It is said to come with 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint sensor, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 OS, 6GB / 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, triple camera module-- 50MP( with Sony IMX766 sensor,f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP 119.7-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.25, EIS) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.5) with dual-LED flash, a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.45, EIS) front camera, and a 4,500mAh with 65W fast Warp Charge support.

