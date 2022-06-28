OnePlus Nord 2T to launch with Y1S Pro TV in July

Popular smartphone-maker OnePlus is all geared up to launch the new line of budget Nord 2T series in India.

OnePlus Nord 2T made its global debut in May and it was released in Europe. Now, it is finally coming to the subcontinent in July first week.

The upcoming phone features a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the full panel is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports dual-SIM slots (type: nano) and a Type-C port.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek's latest 6nm class Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz.

It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc fast charger support.

It boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355, f/2.2) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) on the front.

Depending on storage configuration, it is like to be priced anywhere between Rs 32,000 and Rs 43,000.



The new OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro series. Credit: OnePlus India



Besides OnePlus Nord 2T, the company has confirmed to launch of the new OnePlus TV Y1S Pro in India.

The teaser gives away the design language of the upcoming smart TV. It features a 50-inch screen with a slim bezel around the sides and a slightly thick chin with OnePlus branding at the base. It will sport a bright display panel with 4K ultra HD resolution. And, it will come with a table out-of-the-box.

We have to wait a few more days to know what new features OnePlus TV Y1S Pro will be coming with.

