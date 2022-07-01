OnePlus Nord 2T with triple-camera launched in India

OnePlus Nord 2T made its international debut in May and now, after close to two months, the premium mid-range phone is finally coming to India.
The new handset comes in two colours-- grey shadow and jade fog. The company is offering two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. It will go on sale on Amazon, the OnePlus store, and authorised retail shops from July 5 onwards.
For a limited time, OnePlus will be offering a Rs 1,500 discount on the device, and also customers with older OnePlus phone models can claim around a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus discount.
OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
It comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the full panel is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports dual-SIM slots (type: nano) and a Type-C port.
The new OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek's latest 6nm class Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz.
It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc fast charger support.
It boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355, f/2.2) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) on the front.
OnePlus Nord 2T vs competition
OnePlus Nord 2T will up against Vivo T1 Pro (review), Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (review), Xiaomi 11i, and Realme 9 Pro Plus (review) among others.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube