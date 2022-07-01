OnePlus Nord 2T with triple-camera launched in India

OnePlus Nord 2T made its international debut in May and now, after close to two months, the premium mid-range phone is finally coming to India.

The new handset comes in two colours-- grey shadow and jade fog. The company is offering two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 28,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. It will go on sale on Amazon, the OnePlus store, and authorised retail shops from July 5 onwards.

For a limited time, OnePlus will be offering a Rs 1,500 discount on the device, and also customers with older OnePlus phone models can claim around a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus discount.

OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the full panel is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also supports dual-SIM slots (type: nano) and a Type-C port.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek's latest 6nm class Dimensity 1300 octa-core CPU, which can clock CPU speed up to 3GHz.



OnePlus Nord 2T. Credit: OnePlus



It is backed by ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVooc fast charger support.

It boasts a triple-camera module--main 50MP (Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX355, f/2.2) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it houses a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.4) on the front.

OnePlus Nord 2T vs competition

OnePlus Nord 2T will up against Vivo T1 Pro (review), Samsung Galaxy A53 5G (review), Xiaomi 11i, and Realme 9 Pro Plus (review) among others.

