OnePlus Nord Buds 2 launched in India

OnePlus on Tuesday (April 4) unveiled the brand new Nord Buds 2 series along with Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India.

The new Nord Buds 2 sports an in-ear design with its own unique look. Earbuds are touch-sensitive and users can customize the controls or shortcuts.

Inside, they come with a 12.4mm Extra-large driver, and it has an additional layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm, which improves audio stiffness and promises crystal clear audio. A high-tension wire copper coil has been used to enhance tension and endurance.

It also comes with Active Noise Cancellation feature with a 25dB depth and a dual-core processor to block noisy backgrounds. With a simple tap on the bad, users can instantly switch off the noise and switch on peace and quiet.

Add to that, the new Nord Buds 2 comes with an Advanced Clear Call feature. It works in combination with the dual mic system that amplifies human voice while on an audio or video call. And, the outside noises are blurred and voice calls are filtered so they are delivered more clearly through the earbuds. Users can turn back to transparency mode too.

It also supports Master Equalizer with options such as Balanced, Serenade, Bold, and Bass modes, to deliver customized audio output as per the need of the user.

With a full charge, it can last for earbuds can last up to five hours without the case, and with the case, they can run for up to 27 hours with AAC and ANC on. It also supports fast charging. With just 10 minutes of charging, it can last for five hours with ANC off.

In India, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 costs Rs 2,999. It comes in two colours-- Lightning White and Thunder Gray-- on Amazon India and OnePlus store.

