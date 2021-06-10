OnePlus Nord CE launched from Rs 22,999 

OnePlus on Thursday launched the Nord CE 5G (Core Edition) smartphone, its midrange offering in the Indian market.

For the 6GB RAM+128GB storage base version, the Nord CE is priced at Rs 22,999, the 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs 24,999, while the top-end 12GB+256GB is Rs 27,999.

One of the main features from the previous Nord is the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor. That apart, the Nord CE comes with a 64 MP triple camera system, a 90 Hz fluid AMOLED display, an improved Warp Charge 30T Plus and Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The 3.5 mm audio jack also makes a return.

“The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the next step in our commitment to sharing great technology with the world,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

“The Never Settle spirit drives us to provide a better experience relative to what's available in any price segment. Nord CE is the newest addition to the OnePlus Nord product line that delivers a great everyday experience while maintaining the OnePlus quality that users have come to love.”

The Nord CE features a 4,500mAh battery and the Warp Charge 30T Plus charging technology can charge the battery from zero to 70 per cent in 30 minutes.

Coming to the camera setup, the Nord CE a 64 MP main camera with a large f/1.79 aperture and a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front, Nord CE features a 16 MP camera for selfies. It also features Nightscape for low-light photography.

The display is a 6.43" 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+.

It is 7.9mm thick and weighs 170g and is available in Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray and Blue Void.

Nord CE will receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates.

The Nord CE will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in beginning June 16 at 12 noon.

The company also launched the OnePlus TV U1S, an extension to the OnePlus TV U Series launched in 2020.

OnePlus also launched the all-new OnePlus TV Camera.

The OnePlus TV U1S will be available in 126 cm (50”), 139 cm (55”) and 164 cm (65”) variants.

The price for the OnePlus TV 65 U1S is Rs 62,999, 55 U1S is Rs 47,999, 50 U1S is Rs 39,999 and TV Camera is Rs 2,499.

Features of the OnePlus TV U1S include 4K UHD with an enhanced 93% DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, 8.3-million-pixel display, Delta E<2 rating, 10-bit color depth, HDR10, HLG, HDR10+ certifications.

The OnePlus TV 65 U1S is equipped with a four-unit speaker system offering 30W output. The OnePlus TV 50 U1S and OnePlus TV 55 U1S come equipped with a two-unit speaker, providing a 30W output. The speakers are from reputed Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Dynaudio.