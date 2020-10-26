OnePlus Nord N10 5G, N100 phones launched

After months of speculations, OnePlus finally pulled the wraps off the new Nord N10 5G and N100 phones.

The new OnePlus Nord N10 5G features a 6.49-inch full HD screen with up to 90Hz display refresh rate. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), and a 4,300mAh battery with Type-C 30T Warp fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a quad-camera module-- main 64 MP, a 119-degree ultra-wide lens, along with dedicated macro and monochrome lenses. On the front, it houses a 16 MP camera sensor.

On the other hand, the new OnePlus Nord N100 is a budget phone. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 octa-core processor backed by Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.5, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with Type-C 18W fast charging capability.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple camera module-- main 13MP MP, a 2MP dedicated macro and bokeh lenses for a portrait. On the front, it houses a 8 MP camera sensor.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G (Midnight Ice) and Nord N100 (Midnight Frost) costs £329 (approx. 31,787) and £179 (around. Rs 17,295), respectively. Both the devices will be initially made available in the UK and in the US on a later date.

However, there is no official word on when the new Nord N10 5G and N100 will be released in India or not.

