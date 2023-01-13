OnePlus offers early bird tickets for fans to attend Cloud 11 Delhi event

With just a few weeks left before the global OnePlus Cloud 11 event, the company in a bid to create buzz around the upcoming product has announced early bird tickets to fans.

The company is hosting the event at the Indira Gandhi Arena in Delhi. OnePlus fans and community members can buy limited early bird tickets at a special price of Rs 599 on PayTM Insider via the mobile app.

Also, those with the Red Cable Club membership can avail of Privé coupon codes for 20 RedCoins and use the coupons to avail of a discount of Rs 200 while purchasing the tickets on PayTM Insider.

Attendees will be able to try out OnePlus 11 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, as part of the experience zones at the launch venue.

Also, they will be entitled to receive a hamper full of exclusive OnePlus merchandise and vouchers. And, 11 lucky attendees also stand a chance to win their own OnePlus 11 5G.



OnePlus 11 5G. Credit: Bryan Ma/IDC via Twitter



OnePlus 11 5G: All you need to need to know

The company earlier in the month launched the OnePlus 11 5G in China. It boasts an all-new design with a big upgrade in terms of photography hardware powered by the Hasselblad camera system.

Also, it will be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful mobile processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and will also boast 100W SuperVOOC charging.

And, the OnePlus 11 5G will be coming with a trademark alert slider, which was sorely missed in the OnePlus 10 series.

Read more | OnePlus 11 5G: Complete specification details

