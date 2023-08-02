OnePlus Open foldable phone launch may get delayed

Last week, OnePlus in a witty message-- "We OPEN when others FOLD'-- to Samsung's newly launched Fold5 series, partly revealed the company's first-ever foldable phone will be called 'Open'.

It was widely reported that OnePlus Open may launch by the end of August, but now, new details have emerged that the company is facing a supply issue.

Earlier it was reported that OnePlus was procuring foldable display panels from Chinese company BOE. But, the company seems to drop the partnership and is now going to get them from Samsung, and this will delay the launch of the OnePlus Open, said reliable tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) on X.

Samsung is the industry's most experienced manufacturer of foldable display panels. It has used them in its own foldable phones for the last five years. Even the latest Fold5 and Flip5 too companies with proprietary screen panels.

OnePlus Open: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming foldable phone

The new OnePlus Open is said to feature a big 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is unfurled, it can spread up to a wide 7.8-inch screen.

Also, it is said to house a durable hinge to hold the two display panels and is tested to handle open and fold operations several times a day and ensure the device serves the customer for a long time.

The device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will support 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, and a big battery along with fast charging support.

