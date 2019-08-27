OnePlus opens global R&D centre in Hyderabad

Chinese smartphone-maker OnePlus on Monday opened one of the company's biggest global Research and Development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad.

The OnePlus R&D centre will house three labs - camera lab, communications and networking labs and automation labs that will primarily focus on camera development, 5G testing, software with focus on AI and performance testing. The facility overall will focus on 5 areas including Network, Global Carrier Customization, OxygenOS native apps, global product development, software innovation and finally, testing. With regards to software and network, the centre will specifically work on the development of India-specific OxygenOS features including OnePlus applications design and development and drive the 5G enablement for regions like India, EU and UK, the company added.

“In three years, we plan to grow the new R&D centre in Hyderabad into our biggest globally. We plan to re-focus our R&D efforts on a large scale and drive innovations in India for the global product, especially on the software side with special emphasis on Artificial Intelligence, 5G and IoT,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus while discussing the company’s plans in India.

The company would infuse close to Rs 1,000 crore into the OnePlus R&D center including Rs 100 crore dedicated for 5G lab and skill development for engineers in India.

OnePlus also shed light on OnePlus' Make in India initiative and said that the current assembling unit in Noida has reached maximum production capacity and would soon be expanded to meet the supply-demand ratio. If things go as planned, it would start exporting the OnePlus phones to international markets by the end of 2019.

OnePlus is also on a hiring spree and is looking for aspiring talents in India's premier universities including Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi and IIT-Mumbai.

In a related development, OnePlus is expected to take the wraps off the company's first-ever smart television OnePlus TV next month. It will be launching first in India. It is expected to come either 55-inch or 65-inch OLED screen with 4K resolution. Also, speculations are rife that the company might also unveil OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro in coming months.

