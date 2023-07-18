OnePlus opens new experience store in Bengaluru

In early 2022, OnePlus opened the OnePlus Boulevard, the company's biggest experience store in Bengaluru, and now, in order further improve its offline presence in the IT City, has opened another big store.

The new OnePlus Experience Store is at Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru South.

Spread across 1,711 Sqft, it offers all the latest products ranging from flagship OnePlus smartphones, affordable Nord series mobiles, OnePlus Pad tablet, computer monitors, and watches to ultra-premium smart TVs.

It offers the opportunity for prospective customers to experience the devices first-hand and make informed decisions before making the purchase.



OnePlus Boulevard Experience Store at Brigade Road, Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



OnePlus Store at Brigade Road is much bigger and spacious with dedicated space to chill out at an in-house cafe, a mini theater, and even a reading room too.

Read more | Key aspects of OnePlus Experience Store at Brigade Road

In a related development, OnePlus is expected to unveil the company's first-ever foldable phone next month.

It is expected to be called OnePlus Open and run on a specially designed Android OS-based OxygenOS Fold user interface to ensure a better user experience on the foldable phone and also apps work smoothly.

Read more | Key features of upcoming OnePlus Open foldable phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.