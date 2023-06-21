OnePlus Pad gets cellular data sharing, relay playing and more features

OnePlus has begun rolling out new OxygenOS 13.1 software to the OnePlus Pad and all eligible OnePlus phones.

As noted in the headline, the new update brings several value-added features including cellular data sharing, relay playing, and auto-connect features that enable OnePlus Pad and phone users seamlessly connect and interoperate devices with less hassle.

It should be noted that OnePlus Pad doesn't come with SIM support, so users with the OnePlus phone will be able to share cellular data packs with the tablet effortlessly.

Here's how to set up cellular data sharing on OnePlus devices:

Prerequisite: First, ensure that the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus smartphone are logged into the same OnePlus account. However, if the person has two OnePlus Pads, only one can use the cellular data of the paired phone.

Step 1: Turn on WLAN and Bluetooth on both OnePlus Pad and phone.

Step 2: Activate Quick Connect and Auto Connect settings.

Step 3: Then, enable Mobile Data Sharing, Calling Sharing, and Messaging Sharing functions in the Multi-Screen Connect settings.

Once that is done, users have to open the OnePlus Pad and disconnect the WLAN. Then, the device will connect with the phone to connect cellular data.

Yes, some might argue users can just turn on the hotspot on the OnePlus phone to offer a wireless internet connection to OnePlus Pad; But, with a direct cellular connection, the experience will be faster and better. However, the two devices have to be in close proximity to each other around 10 meters.



OnePlus 11 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The OxygenOS 13.1 also brings Auto Connect. With this feature, people will be able to see all messages, and emails and even be able to receive calls and answer them from OnePlus Pad. Also, share files, photos, videos, and other types of data instantly between two devices with less hassle.

Here's how to set up Auto Connect between OnePlus Pad and OnePlus phone:

Step 1: Turn on Bluetooth, Quick Connect, and Auto Connect on both the smartphone and OnePlus Pad.

Once done, both devices will instantly connect with each other whenever they are in close proximity.

And, OxygenOS 13.1 also brings Relay Playing. With this users, can seamlessly move from the OnePlus phone to OnePlus Pad and continue work or watch any movie or multimedia content right from the point left on the former and resume it on the latter. However, initially, only a few apps support this feature. More apps will be included in the coming months.

Here's how to set up Relay Playing on OnePlus Pad and phones:

Step 1: Access the Multi-Screen Connect settings on both devices.

Step 2: Open an application that supports Relay Playing.

Step 3: If you are viewing a multimedia app on a OnePlus phone, the same app icon will appear on the OnePlus Pad's dock bar for the same application. Click on the application to allow screen casting from the OnePlus smartphone.

List of OnePlus phones compatible with Auto Connect, Relay Playing, and Cellular Data sharing features to connect with the OnePlus Pad:

OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T.

