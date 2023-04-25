OnePlus Pad India price details revealed

OnePlus Pad made its global debut in New Delhi earlier in the year on February 7. Now, the company has finally opened the pre-order window for OnePlus Pad in India.

OnePlus Pad sports an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with 2800 x 2000p resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass screen with Dolby Vision, adaptive refresh rate (60-144Hz) and support peak brightness up to 500 nits brightness and also boasts 2048 brightness adjustment levels. It also comes with quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos audio system. However, it doesn't support SIM.

On the back, it flaunts a metallic case on the back with a minimalistic design featuring just a camera and company branding.

Inside, it houses a 4nm class 3.05GHz MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU, Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 13MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP front camera for video chatting.

As far as the battery is concerned, it houses a big 9,510mAh battery and can deliver up to 14.5 hours of video playback. It also supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

It also comes with OnePlus Stylo, a stylus with a 2ms delay for millisecond-level responsiveness, and prospective customers who pre-book the device can avail free OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard with a folio case.



Add to that customers with ICICI card can claim an additional Rs 2,000 discount on OnePlus Pad. It can be pre-booked on Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus e-store, OnePlus Store app and offline through OnePlus Experience stores and select Reliance and Croma stores.

The company is offering the two variants-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 37,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. And, it will be available for purchase on the aforementioned platforms and stores from May 2 onwards.

OnePlus Pad vs competition

OnePlus Pad will be up against two established brands-- Apple iPad (9th and 10th generation models) and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 in India.

