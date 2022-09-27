OnePlus reveals more Nord Watch features ahead of launch

Over the past week, OnePlus has been teasing the impending launch of the Nord Watch in India. To keep the buzz alive around the smart wearable, it has revealed the key features.

The company says the OnePlus Nord Watch will feature a big 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448p resolution. It also supports up to 500 nits peak brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. Users will get 100 plus watch faces to customize their watch screen.

And, also, the OnePlus Nord Watch will support more than 105 sports modes including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, elliptical machine tread walking, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, climbing, hiking, and more.

OnePlus is slated to reveal more features of the Nord Watch later this week.



Key features of OnePlus Nord Warch. Credit: OnePlus India



Word on the street is that OnePlus may keep the price of the Nord Watch lower than the premium OnePlus Watch.

In a related development, OnePlus has announced lucrative deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Read more | Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best deals on smartphones

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.