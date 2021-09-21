OnePlus sends notice to lawyer who said Nord 2 exploded

The notice states the owner of the Nord 2 phone had given 'self-contradictory statements' with malicious intent to harm the company's reputation

  • Sep 21 2021, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 17:37 ist
One Plus Nord 2. Credit: Official Website/ www.oneplus.in

After reports of a OnePlus Nord 2 explosion made the rounds in the news, the China-headquartered company has now sent a legal notice to the lawyer who tweeted about the issue earlier this month, accusing him of a smear campaign.

On September 8, lawyer Gaurav Gulati had tweeted, along with images, a burnt OnePlus Nord 2 phone which allegedly caught fire and exploded while Gulati was in his office in Delhi. The images show a burnt backside and singed phone inside in a lawyer's coat, which also appears to be damaged due to fire.

The lawyer, Gaurav Gulati, in a tweet shared the copy of the notice on Saturday. OnePlus confirmed to NDTV that they issued a 'cease-and-desist' notice to Gulati.

The notice states the owner of the Nord 2 phone had given 'self-contradictory statements' with malicious intent to harm the company's reputation.

It added that the "disparaging content" appeared "retributory, speculative, suggestive of a smear campaign" to defame the company.

The notice then asked Gulati to remove his original tweets and issue in writing a clarification on his statements to media organisations over the phone's 'explosion'

According to the notice, Gulati did not hand over his phone for investigation or let company representatives examine it. He told NDTV that he found the investigation team insensitive and believed that handing over the phone could tamper any evidence that the blast did actually take place. He also said that the phone was not charging or in use when the incident took place.

This is the second such incident reported with the Nord 2 range of phones.

