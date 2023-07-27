OnePlus throws 'Open' challenge to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold5

'OnePlus Open' coming soon to challenge Galaxy Z Fold5

OnePlus is expected to launch its first-ever Open series foldable phone in August.

  Jul 27 2023
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 20:21 ist
OnePlus 11 5G. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

In a grand glitzy event on July 26 in Seoul, Samsung unveiled the new generation of foldable phones along with the Watch6 and Tab S9 series.

Now, OnePlus has announced the official entry to the foldable phone segment with a not-so-crypt tweet on X platform.

With a cheeky tweet--"We OPEN when others FOLD", directed towards Samsung, OnePlus has thrown an open challenge to the new Galaxy Fold5 series.

OnePlus earlier this year during the Cloud 11 event in Delhi had given a sneak peek of the device and even promised to showcase it in Q3. And, as per the latest reports, the company is almost confirmed to bring the OnePlus Open series foldable handset in August.

OnePlus Open is said to feature a big 6.3-inch screen, and inside, when the screen is unfurled, it can spread up to a wide 7.8-inch screen. 


OnePlus teases foldable phone at Cloud 11 event in Delhi on February 7, 2023. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Also, it is expected to feature a highly durable hinge to ensure the device lasts long

The new phone will run on special Android 13-based OxygenOS Fold optimised to ensure apps work without any issues on the foldable phones. 

OnePlus Open is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset to date--Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor. It will be backed by at least 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (if not more), and a 4,800mAH battery.  Like all the OnePlus phones, it is likely to support fast charging.

